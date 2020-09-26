 Skip to Content

AP Explains: What’s next for Trump’s Supreme Court pick?

9:26 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is ready to move quickly on a Supreme Court nominee. President Donald Trump is expected to announce his replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday. His decision will jump-start the confirmation process on Capitol Hill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t yet said whether a final vote on the nominee will come before or after the Nov. 3 election. But Republicans controlling the Senate are eyeing a vote in late October, potentially just days before the election. A confirmation vote so close to the election would be unprecedented. Democrats say the seat should be kept open until after the presidential inauguration.

