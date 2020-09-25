Woman accused in QAnon kidnapping plot pleads not guilty

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with supporters of QAnon to have her son kidnapped from foster care has pleaded not guilty to second-degree kidnapping. Cynthia Abcug’s lawyer entered the plea during an online court hearing on Friday. Abcug has been released from jail and has been working with social workers to try to gain visitation rights with her two children. However, Judge Patricia Herron denied a request to change the order that currently prevents her from seeing them. She also said she must keep wearing a GPS monitor. Prosecutors have not laid out what Abcug’s role was in the alleged scheme.