Utah family sues police, claiming ‘gratuitous violence’

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Utah man who was shot at nearly 30 times and killed as he ran from police has filed a lawsuit against the Salt Lake City police department. Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal’s family alleges in the suit filed Friday that the officers engaged in “gratuitous violence” by shooting at him after he was incapacitated. They also say Palacios-Carbajal’s body remained where he was shot for about seven hours. The district attorney ruled that the officers’ use of force was justified because Palacios-Carbajal had repeatedly dropped and picked up a gun while running away. Salt Lake City police did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the lawsuit.