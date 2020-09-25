Turkey slams US speaker over remarks on Trump, Erdogan

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister is accusing US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “blatant ignorance” over her comments that questioned U.S. President Donald Trump’s commitment to democracy and his alleged “admiration” of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other leaders accused of authoritarian rule. Pelosi criticized Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses elections in November, and said: “I remind him, you are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia.” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized Pelosi on Twitter. on Friday. Despite troubled relations between Turkey and the United States over a series of issues, Trump has frequently praised Erdogan and their bond has helped to keep ties between the NATO allies afloat.