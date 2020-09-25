The Olympic Tavern closes temporarily after staff gets sick

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Olympic Tavern will close be closed until Monday at 4 p.m. after two staff members get sick.

A tweet by the restaurant says no staff members tested positive for COVID-19. But, because of the limited staff the restaurant has, it says it is forced to close for the weekend.

As a precaution, all staff will be tested for COVID-19 and the restaurant will be closed until Monday.

"We truly appreciate you for supporting us throughout the last 75 years and even more so the last few months," The tweet reads.