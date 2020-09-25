Rockford Public Library Board of Trustees to discuss potential branch closures, cuts in hours next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Public Library is experiencing rising costs, potential drops in various types of funding, and curveballs from COVID-19.

"Fines, fees, our rental income at the Nordlof and meeting rooms all of those are way down," says executive director Lynn Stainbrook.

Stainbrook says these issues and a number of others are working against the library when it comes to its budget. For example, an increase in minimum wage.

"Our employees have been, so far, paid above that level," says Stainbrook. "But now we're getting to a level where we will need to increase pay for some of our staff."

With these implications and a number of others, Stainbrook says if the library doesn't change the way it operates it would face a major deficits in years to come.

"We would be a million dollars in the red in 2021. That continues to rise until 2024 when we'd be about 5 million in the red."

Which is why trustees are considering two options. One would involve closing the two branches RPL rents (Rockton Centre and Rock River) or reducing hours/days of operations at all five branches. Both proposals would call for a reduction of staff.

"I will tell you the library board is looking very strongly at not wanting to pull assets out of communities," says Stainbrook. "They're very concerned about that and thinking how can we do this? We would welcome suggestions."

If board members approve closing two branches, it would come with the introduction of mobile libraries.

"One of the things I've heard continually in my nearly six years here is people have transportation issues," says Stainbrook. "So what's better than to move forward to take the library experience into those neighborhoods to the shopping centers to places around the community to church parking lots."

The board is seeking public comment and feedback on these proposals. You can find board contact information here. The board of trustees meeting is happening Monday, Sept. 28th at 6 p.m. at the Nordlof Center.