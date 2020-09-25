Officer shot dead while detaining suspect at London station

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer was shot dead inside a London police station early Friday while detaining a suspect. London’s Metropolitan Police force said the officer was shot at the Croydon Custody Center in the south of the city. The 23-year-old man being detained was also shot and is in a critical condition in a hospital. The force said no police weapons were fired. It is rare for police officers to be shot and killed in the U.K., which has strict firearms laws. The force has launched a murder inquiry and the independent police watchdog is also investigating.