New Rockford sculpture highlights members of the community

New
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new sculpture in Rockford helps highlight members of the Stateline community.

The sculpture was created by Rockford native August-Lain Weickert. It's 6-feet-tall and includes plexiglass and steel rods.

Weickert collected portraits of Rockford residents that he had taken in high school and engraved them into the art piece.

When looking at the portraits, you are also looking at yourself and others who are viewing the sculpture all at the same time.

"It's a really kind of beautiful image of 'this is who we are.' We are me, we are you, we are the people involved in the sculpture. So it's a compelling piece and we were really excited to hear about it," said Rockford Area Arts Council Executive Director Mary McNamara Bernsten.

The sculpture is currently at the Rockford Area Arts Council. The group will decide where it will be placed next.

