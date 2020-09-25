Neighbors say shootings becoming common occurrence on one Rockford block

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More than a dozen police officers swarmed Elm Street, just outside of Crusader Community Health on Friday. They were called after a 19-year-old showed up with a gunshot wound. But the scene of the crime was in a completely different location, an area where neighbors say shootings are becoming all too common.

"Last month there's been four shootings in, not even a whole block, just right here," said Troy Fraker, who lives on the 500 block of Webster Avenue.

It is on that 500 block that police say the 19-year-old victim was shot. Less than three weeks ago, an 18-year-old was also shot on the 500 block of Webster Avenue. He didn't survive. A memorial for that teen is set up under a telephone pole on that block.

Just a few feet away lies another memorial for another victim of violence.

"I'm getting tired of it, it's ridiculous," Fraker said.

Fraker worries it's not a matter of if someone else will get shot on his block, but when. And he worries who that next victim on Webster Avenue could be.

"There's a ton of little kids in this neighborhood. A little kid's gonna end up getting shot," he said.

Rockford Police say the 19-year-old shot will survive. They also say he was the target in the shooting, but they do not have any suspects at this time.