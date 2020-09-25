 Skip to Content

Neighbors say shootings becoming common occurrence on one Rockford block

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
11:06 pm Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More than a dozen police officers swarmed Elm Street, just outside of Crusader Community Health on Friday. They were called after a 19-year-old showed up with a gunshot wound. But the scene of the crime was in a completely different location, an area where neighbors say shootings are becoming all too common.

"Last month there's been four shootings in, not even a whole block, just right here," said Troy Fraker, who lives on the 500 block of Webster Avenue.

It is on that 500 block that police say the 19-year-old victim was shot. Less than three weeks ago, an 18-year-old was also shot on the 500 block of Webster Avenue. He didn't survive. A memorial for that teen is set up under a telephone pole on that block.

Just a few feet away lies another memorial for another victim of violence.

"I'm getting tired of it, it's ridiculous," Fraker said.

Fraker worries it's not a matter of if someone else will get shot on his block, but when. And he worries who that next victim on Webster Avenue could be.

"There's a ton of little kids in this neighborhood. A little kid's gonna end up getting shot," he said.

Rockford Police say the 19-year-old shot will survive. They also say he was the target in the shooting, but they do not have any suspects at this time.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

Related Articles

Skip to content