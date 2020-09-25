Madigan says he won’t testify before special committee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says he won’t testify before a special committee looking into his conduct in connection with a utility’s alleged efforts to curry favor with the Democrat. The committee formed at the request of House Republican Leader Jim Durkin is to probe Madigan’s activities relating to Commonwealth Edison. In a Friday letter to members of the committee, Madigan called Durkin’s actions politically motived. ComEd entered a criminal agreement with the Justice Department in July to pay a $200 million fine for its role in a bribery conspiracy in exchange for cooperation in an ongoing investigation. As part of the agreement, the utility giant admitted it engaged in bribery with the House speaker in exchange for favorable legislation.