Lawyer says Trump victory in Nov will be worse for Assange

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Julian Assange said Friday that the WikiLeaks founder’s situation will be worse if President Donald Trump is re-elected in November than if Democrat rival Joe Biden wins. Edward Fitzgerald said at Assange’s extradition hearing in London that Assange will suffer if he is sent to the U.S. to face spying charges regardless of who wins the Nov. 3 election. But, he said, “it will be all the worse” if Trump is re-elected. U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on espionage charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret American military documents a decade ago. Assange’s lawyers say the charges are a politically motivated prosecution by the Trump administration.