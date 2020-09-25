Kansas college president who canceled Ivanka speech resigns

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state university president in Kansas whose decision this year to cancel a virtual speech by Ivanka Trump angered donors has resigned after less than a year in the job. The board overseeing the Kansas higher education system did not say why Wichita State University President Jay Golden stepped down in announcing the move Friday. The university in June received national attention and plenty of criticism for dropping a virtual speech by President Donald Trump’s elder daughter for its technical school graduation. Regent and Wichita restauranteur Jon Rolph told The Wichita Eagle that Golden’s resignation was not related to the Ivanka Trump controversy.