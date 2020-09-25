Here’s what we know for trick-or-treating in the Stateline so far

Here’s what we know for trick-or-treating in the Stateline so farNew
STATELINE (WREX) — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted several different events in 2020. The latest? Trick-or-treating.
Given the status of the virus, some municipalities have announced they will not be having trick-or-treating this year or are still waiting to discuss trick-or-treating.
Meanwhile, others announced you can trick or treat, but with guidelines in place.
Some guidelines include no homemade treats, limiting numbers in groups and having your porch light on if you are participating in festivities. If you do not want to participate, be sure your porch light is off.
Here's what we know so far:
Winnebago County:
- Cherry Valley: Waiting on recommendations from county health officials
- Durand: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
- Loves Park: Waiting on recommendations from county health officials
- Machesney Park: Waiting on recommendations from county health officials
- New Milford: Will discuss it on Oct. 10th
- Pecatonica: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
- Rockford: Waiting on recommendations from county health officials
- Rockton: Will discuss it on Oct. 5th and 6th
- Roscoe: Will discuss it on Oct. 6, waiting on recommendations from county health officials
- South Beloit: Will discuss on Oct. 5
- Winnebago: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Boone County:
- Belvidere: 4-8 p.m.
- Caledonia: Waiting on recommendations from state, county health officials
- Capron: Undetermined
- Poplar Grove: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Ogle County:
- Byron: Will discuss on Oct. 7, waiting on potential state guidelines
- Davis Junction: Waiting for further guidelines from the state
- Forreston: Waiting on recommendations from county health officials
- Leaf River: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
- Mount Morris: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
- Oregon: Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
- Polo: Will discuss on Oct. 5
- Rochelle: Will discuss on Sept. 28
- Stillman Valley: Will discuss on Oct. 13
Stephenson County:
- Cedarville: Will discuss it on Oct. 5
- Davis: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
- Freeport: Will discuss it on Oct. 5
- Lena: Will discuss it on Sept. 28, final decision no later than Oct. 12.
- Orangeville: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Lee County:
- Amboy: Waiting on recommendations from county health officials
- Dixon: Waiting on recommendations from county health officials
- Paw Paw: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
- Steward: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Sublette: Waiting on recommendations from county health officials
All of the times and plans are subject to change due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If we’re missing any places or any information need to be updated, please email us at news@wrex.com with the correct information.
This list will continuously be updated.