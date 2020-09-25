Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst 42, Weyauwega-Fremont 14
Bloomer 34, St. Croix Falls 28
Brillion 6, New Holstein 3
Burlington 43, Delavan-Darien 8
Catholic Memorial 21, Wauwatosa West 19
Cedarburg 49, Slinger 13
Chilton 46, Roncalli 6
Colby 54, Thorp 6
Cumberland 54, Cameron 6
Darlington 34, River Valley 21
Durand 35, Neillsville/Granton 20
Edgar 37, Athens 8
Edgewood 17, Watertown 14
Freedom 48, Winneconne 14
Gilman, Md. 53, Bruce 0
Grafton 33, New Berlin Eisenhower 7
Grantsburg 42, Webster 0
Hartford Union 27, Nicolet 12
Highland 35, Altoona 6
Howards Grove 6, Random Lake 0
Hurley 39, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 35, Catholic Central 6
Lake Country Lutheran 61, Saint Francis 7
Lake Mills 30, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Lakeside Lutheran 34, Racine St. Catherine’s 6
Little Chute 28, Fox Valley Lutheran 13
Luther 43, Boscobel 0
Manawa 28, Shiocton 2
Mauston 48, Viroqua 6
Medford Area 52, Hayward 7
Merrill 20, Ashland 14
Mineral Point 47, Dodgeville 12
Mishicot 32, Oconto 6
Mukwonago 26, Waukesha North 14
New Berlin West 19, Port Washington 6
Northern Elite 30, Crandon 16
Northwestern 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Oak Creek 13, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Pewaukee 47, Wauwatosa East 6
Plymouth 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 12
Portage 13, Reedsburg Area 7
Prairie du Chien 14, Platteville 10
Racine Lutheran 53, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Regis 28, Elk Mound 6
River Falls 23, Chippewa Falls 8
River Ridge 42, Iowa-Grant 0
Saint Croix Central 56, Amery 14
Shawano 27, Seymour 0
Southern Door 44, Clintonville 7
Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6
Stratford 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Waterford 42, Elkhorn Area 41
Waterloo 19, Palmyra-Eagle 18
Wausau West 48, Wausau East 3
Whitefish Bay 34, West Bend East 6
Wrightstown 42, Denmark 6
Xavier 41, New London 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abbotsford vs. Auburndale, ccd.
Adams-Friendship vs. Poynette, ccd.
Big Foot vs. Horicon/Hustisford, ccd.
Denmark vs. Menomonie, ccd.
Eleva-Strum vs. Neillsville/Granton, ccd.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Altoona, ccd.
Grafton vs. Whitnall, ccd.
Lake Mills vs. Turner, ccd.
Marshall vs. Dodgeland, ccd.
Oakfield vs. Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah, ccd.
Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Benton/Scales Mound, ccd.
Pius XI Catholic vs. New Berlin Eisenhower, ccd.
Watertown Luther Prep vs. Columbus, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/