 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:36 pm Wisconsin Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amherst 42, Weyauwega-Fremont 14

Bloomer 34, St. Croix Falls 28

Brillion 6, New Holstein 3

Burlington 43, Delavan-Darien 8

Catholic Memorial 21, Wauwatosa West 19

Cedarburg 49, Slinger 13

Chilton 46, Roncalli 6

Colby 54, Thorp 6

Cumberland 54, Cameron 6

Darlington 34, River Valley 21

Durand 35, Neillsville/Granton 20

Edgar 37, Athens 8

Edgewood 17, Watertown 14

Freedom 48, Winneconne 14

Gilman, Md. 53, Bruce 0

Grafton 33, New Berlin Eisenhower 7

Grantsburg 42, Webster 0

Hartford Union 27, Nicolet 12

Highland 35, Altoona 6

Howards Grove 6, Random Lake 0

Hurley 39, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 35, Catholic Central 6

Lake Country Lutheran 61, Saint Francis 7

Lake Mills 30, Watertown Luther Prep 0

Lakeside Lutheran 34, Racine St. Catherine’s 6

Little Chute 28, Fox Valley Lutheran 13

Luther 43, Boscobel 0

Manawa 28, Shiocton 2

Mauston 48, Viroqua 6

Medford Area 52, Hayward 7

Merrill 20, Ashland 14

Mineral Point 47, Dodgeville 12

Mishicot 32, Oconto 6

Mukwonago 26, Waukesha North 14

New Berlin West 19, Port Washington 6

Northern Elite 30, Crandon 16

Northwestern 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Oak Creek 13, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Pewaukee 47, Wauwatosa East 6

Plymouth 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 12

Portage 13, Reedsburg Area 7

Prairie du Chien 14, Platteville 10

Racine Lutheran 53, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Regis 28, Elk Mound 6

River Falls 23, Chippewa Falls 8

River Ridge 42, Iowa-Grant 0

Saint Croix Central 56, Amery 14

Shawano 27, Seymour 0

Southern Door 44, Clintonville 7

Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6

Stratford 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Waterford 42, Elkhorn Area 41

Waterloo 19, Palmyra-Eagle 18

Wausau West 48, Wausau East 3

Whitefish Bay 34, West Bend East 6

Wrightstown 42, Denmark 6

Xavier 41, New London 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abbotsford vs. Auburndale, ccd.

Adams-Friendship vs. Poynette, ccd.

Big Foot vs. Horicon/Hustisford, ccd.

Denmark vs. Menomonie, ccd.

Eleva-Strum vs. Neillsville/Granton, ccd.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Altoona, ccd.

Grafton vs. Whitnall, ccd.

Lake Mills vs. Turner, ccd.

Marshall vs. Dodgeland, ccd.

Oakfield vs. Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah, ccd.

Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Benton/Scales Mound, ccd.

Pius XI Catholic vs. New Berlin Eisenhower, ccd.

Watertown Luther Prep vs. Columbus, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content