Former exam administrator pleads guilty in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — A former college entrance exam administrator has pleaded guilty to taking bribes to help wealthy parents rig their kids’ test scores as part of the college admissions bribery scheme. Niki Williams pleaded Friday in Boston via video and is among about 40 people who have admitted to charges in the case that exposed a scheme to get undeserving teens into college with fake athletic credentials or manipulated test scores. Williams is a former employee of the Houston Independent School District. The 46-year-old Sentencing is in December. An attorney says Williams “regrets the harm she has caused her school, her students and the companies that trusted her.”