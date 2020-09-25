Durand School District shares ‘Nature’s Classroom’

DURAND (WREX) — Not many students can say they spend most of their days learning outside the classroom, let alone in nature!

"I like it a lot because I get to just see everything in my area and I get to take a fresh breather," said Abigail Luz, student at Durand School District.

However, students in the Durand School District can.

"There is a creek over there and I like just looking at that and the other day I found a turtle there," said Luz.

Right in the backyard of Luz's school is a learning space called 'Nature's Classroom'

"Seeing students have the opportunity to feel free, stretch a little bit, and maybe see a butterfly go by," said Mychael Drews, teacher at Durand School District.

Mychael Drews, 6th grade teacher at Durand, has been the head of the project since 2018. She says she never expected it to grow this big, and she says the students love it!

"Their focus, attention, and their social and emotional stress seems to be relieved. They really seem to enjoy being out here," said Drews.

Before the pandemic, Drews would utilize nature's classroom here and there. But now? She says getting outside is crucial for her students learning.

"This is where children should be and I hope with all the technology that we need to use we can continue to get students out here and learn in a way that is beneficial," said Drews.

Former teacher at Durand, Beverly Waller, has been a big part of organizing 'Nature's Classroom.'

"It's relaxing and they can learn in an environment that they feel comfortable in" said Waller, Durand resident.

'Nature's Classroom' was made possible through donations from the Durand community. In just two years, Waller says the project has received more than $20,000.

"If you need something someone says, "Oh, I can do that!" said Waller.

Being able to get out of the classroom, but still learn in a space right outside all of our back doors.