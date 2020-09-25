Dry and breezy end to the week gives way to weekend rain chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fall is on break through Saturday as temperatures continue to climb. The work week ends on a dry note, but rain chances make a comeback for the weekend.

Temperatures return to a more fall-like state next week.

Sunshine continues as temperatures warm:

Is there a better way to end the work week than with sunny skies? If the answer forming in your head is a resounding and emphatic "yes," I'd say you're in for a treat. Clear skies early on have allowed for temperatures Friday morning to drop into the 50s, but sunny skies result in a quick warm-up.

Temperatures top out near 80° to end the work week.

Temperatures top out in the upper 70s to end the work week, which is a handful of degrees warmer-than-average. The above average temperatures stick around for just two more days, but changes return by next week.

Several breezy days:

Winds are going to be blustery both Friday and Saturday. Friday afternoon sees wind gusts to 25 miles per hour, while Saturday features gusts approaching 35 miles per hour.

Saturday could be breezy. Wind gusts approach 30+ miles per hour during the afternoon.

Split weekend:

A warm start to the weekend is ahead for the Stateline. Saturday features highs in the lower to middle 80s, so if you have plans to visit any local orchards, it isn't going to feel like fall. With that said, the better of the two weekend days to be outdoors is Saturday.

Sunday brings a return to slightly cooler, more fall-like temperatures, however rain is in the offing. As of early Friday morning, model guidance brings rain chances in during Sunday afternoon. Rain isn't expected to be very heavy, with most areas only picking up a tenth of an inch or so.

Rain overspreads the Stateline Sunday afternoon and evening.

Showery and cool weather early:

Indications are that the start of the next work week could start with rain chances. Plan for a potentially wet morning Monday with a few rain chances persisting into the afternoon.

A pattern flip takes place late this weekend into next week. Temperatures tumble to below average by midweek.

The most noticeable change to the weather next week isn't going to be the rain to start! It'll be the significantly cooler weather that settles in later in the week. Temperatures by next Wednesday could remain in the 50s as overnight lows drop into the 30s.

It's too early to say if frost is going to be widespread and damaging, but it on your calendar that covering up the plants could be necessary.