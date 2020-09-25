BREAKING: Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court, per report

WASHINGTON – Federal judge Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court vacancy, according to a CNN report.

The report states that “senior Republican sources” revealed the pick, but warned that it was possible Trump would change his mind at the last minute.

Trump has said he will officially make the announcement on Saturday.

Barrett has been discussed this week in the national media as a potential nomination. CNN reported Barrett met with Trump in person this week.

The next Supreme Court justice will replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died over the weekend due to complications related to cancer. She was honored at the Supreme Court and US Capitol this week.

Ginsburg was an associate justice who took the bench in 1993.