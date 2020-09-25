Audit finds more incidents after police dog bites Black man

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The police chief says Salt Lake City’s K9 apprehension program will remain suspended indefinitely after an internal audit done after a Black man was bitten found 27 dog bite incidents since 2018. The audit results were announced Friday, weeks after body camera footage was released of an officer directing a dog to attack Jeffery Ryans, who had his hands in the air. Chief Mike Brown said 18 of the 27 incidents will be referred to the district attorney’s office for further investigation as the department continues the audit to review any dog bite incidents within the past four years.