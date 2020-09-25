Asian shares mixed, cheered by US rally, stimulus hopes

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher, cheered by a modest rally on Wall Street and hopes for fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea rose Friday. Despite signs of a global economic rebound in the third quarter, worries remain the upturn may be running out of steam. Layered on top of all the myriad concerns are the still-raging coronavirus pandemic and the threat that worsening counts around the world could lead to more business restrictions. The recent vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has deepened the political divide.