Aging Norwegian king admitted to Oslo hospital

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian palace says the country’s popular 83-year-old king, Harald V, has been admitted to the main hospital in Oslo. It gave no information about his condition. Harald, the country’s first native-born king since the 14th century, ascended the throne upon the death of his father King Olav in 1991. He won hearts in his egalitarian country by leading the mourning for the victims of mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in 2011. A speech by Harald in 2016 in support of gay rights and diversity attracted widespread international attention and was widely shared on social media.