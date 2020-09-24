Rockford police, fire departments compete against each other for a good cause

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Both Rockford fire and police departments did some heavy lifting Thursday to support a good cause.

They competed in a fire truck pull to raise money for K Cancer Baseball. The organization helps support families that have children who are battling cancer. The money raised helps fund cancer treatment and travel for families who need to go outside of Rockford. Leaders of the organization say social events like this are also key to these children's' recovery.

"And just know that there's community members rallying behind them to support them really does mean everything," said K Cancer Baseball Executive Director Randal Rapier.

The winner of the fire truck pull? The Rockford Fire Department with a time of just over eight seconds.