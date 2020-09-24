 Skip to Content

Robinson’s 2 TDs not enough for Jaguars in loss to Dolphins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WREX) — Rockford native James Robinson scored two touchdowns, but his Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Miami Dolphins, 31-13, on Thursday Night Football.

Robinson tallied 11 rushes for 46 yards with two touchdowns, providing Jacksonville's only scores of the game. The first came on an 11-yard run up the middle to make it a 14-7 Miami lead.

The 2nd touchdown came in the 4th quarter, on a plunge to the goal line to keep Jacksonville within striking distance at 28-13. But that was all the offense the Jaguars could muster.

Robinson, an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State and the IHSA's all-time leading rusher from his days at Rockford Lutheran, also caught 6 passes for 83 yards. Late in the 3rd quarter, he lowered his shoulder and ran through a defender, displaying all facets of his game.

The loss drops the Jaguars to 1-2 on the season. Robinson now has 339 all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns in the first three games of his NFL career.

James Robinson leaves a defender in the dust during a big performance on Thursday Night Football.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

