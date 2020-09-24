Robinson’s 2 TDs not enough for Jaguars in loss to Dolphins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WREX) — Rockford native James Robinson scored two touchdowns, but his Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Miami Dolphins, 31-13, on Thursday Night Football.

Robinson tallied 11 rushes for 46 yards with two touchdowns, providing Jacksonville's only scores of the game. The first came on an 11-yard run up the middle to make it a 14-7 Miami lead.

James. Robinson.



GET TO KNOW THE NAMEpic.twitter.com/dlPzIndbGz — PFF (@PFF) September 25, 2020

The 2nd touchdown came in the 4th quarter, on a plunge to the goal line to keep Jacksonville within striking distance at 28-13. But that was all the offense the Jaguars could muster.

Robinson, an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State and the IHSA's all-time leading rusher from his days at Rockford Lutheran, also caught 6 passes for 83 yards. Late in the 3rd quarter, he lowered his shoulder and ran through a defender, displaying all facets of his game.

James Robinson keeping Jags' fans awake right nowpic.twitter.com/483b7FRPT6 — PFF (@PFF) September 25, 2020

The loss drops the Jaguars to 1-2 on the season. Robinson now has 339 all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns in the first three games of his NFL career.