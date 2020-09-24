No ‘magic number’ for adaptive pause in schools, decisions on case-by-case basis

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — We are just weeks into the new school year and already some schools have taken what's called an "adaptive pause," but there's a lot of confusion around it.

This school year was never going to be normal and districts planned for that by creating different phases of remote learning.

"That could be the whole district or the whole county or a particular classroom or school depending on the situation," Dr. Julie Morris, Harlem School District 122's Superintendent, explained.

It's called an adaptive pause and the South Beloit School District exercised it Wednesday morning.

"We had four cases over a two-week period, we thought it'd be appropriate to do an adaptive pause," Scott Fisher, South Beloit School District 320's Superintendent, said.

An adaptive pause is supposed to last for two weeks. It basically triggers remote learning for, at minimum, that time frame, but it can last longer depending on the rate of community transmission.

The threshold, or metric, to make the switch to online has left some teachers confused.

"What is the number?" Brad Sweet, Co-President of the Harlem Federation of Teachers, asked.

Chad Smith, the President of the Hononegah Education Association, didn't know either.

"We are considered essential and, therefore, I don't know what that target is at this point," Smith said.

And though the positivity rate in Winnebago County remains at a dangerous eight percent, Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell explains there is no magic number or specific positivity rate. The decision is made by the school district in conjunction with the health department. It's triggered if there's an increase in epidemiologically-linked cases, or epi-linked cases. Those are cases that spread between small, specific groups, like within a classroom.

"You and I are in the classroom together and we have a teacher and the teacher is positive, your positive, I'm positive," Dr. Martell said, using an example to explain what an epi-linked case is. "We're all getting positive within 14 days and the only connection that we have is the three of us in the classroom."

While a school is in an adaptive pause, policies will be re-checked to see where a school can be safer.

But some teachers say the threshold for remote learning has already been crossed.

"It's ultimately very much time to have that conversation," Smith said.

It will likely be the first conversation of many as the WCHD says cases will likely come in waves the rest of the school year.

If you believe you were exposed to some with COVID-19, but you didn't get a phone call from the health department, that's because the health department is prioritizing the highest risk close contacts. The positive case is expected to reach out and notify all other close contacts.