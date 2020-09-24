Minnesota candidate’s death triggers special House election

RED WING, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota congressional race won’t be decided in November after one of the candidates died, triggering a provision in state law that pushes to a special election in February. Adam Charles Weeks, of the Legal Marijuana Now Party, was running in the 2nd District, which represents a swath of Minnesota stretching south from Minneapolis suburbs. Gabby Ulan, who identified herself as Weeks’ partner, said he was found dead at his home in Red Wing after family members requested a welfare check Tuesday. Democratic Rep. Angie Craig is seeking her second term in the district. Republican Tyler Kistner is the Republican nominee.