 Skip to Content

Lines form outside early voting locations in Rockford

Updated
Last updated today at 10:40 am
11:06 am Politics, Top Stories
Early_Voting_5
Early_Voting_4
Early_Voting_3
Early_Voting_2
Early_Voting_1
Rockford Early Voting 2020 (1)

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Early voters lined the streets near the Rockford Board of Elections where voting for the 2020 election kicked off Thursday morning.

The first early voter arrived around 6:45 a.m. to cast their vote.

Local election officials sent out mail-in voting ballots as well Thursday morning. In Rockford, more than 17,000 voters requested mail-in ballots.

Winnebago County voters can drop off mail-in ballots in a special ballot box at the Winnebago County Administration Building or at the Rockford Board of Elections.

Local election officials suggest voters fill out their mail-in ballot as soon as possible and send it back by Tuesday, October 27. People can request a mail-in ballot until October 29.

The Rockford Board of Elections offers ballot tracking to verify ballots arrived and were counted.

Early voting ends November 2, or the day before election day.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

Related Articles

Skip to content