Lines form outside early voting locations in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Early voters lined the streets near the Rockford Board of Elections where voting for the 2020 election kicked off Thursday morning.

The first early voter arrived around 6:45 a.m. to cast their vote.

Local election officials sent out mail-in voting ballots as well Thursday morning. In Rockford, more than 17,000 voters requested mail-in ballots.

Winnebago County voters can drop off mail-in ballots in a special ballot box at the Winnebago County Administration Building or at the Rockford Board of Elections.

Local election officials suggest voters fill out their mail-in ballot as soon as possible and send it back by Tuesday, October 27. People can request a mail-in ballot until October 29.

The Rockford Board of Elections offers ballot tracking to verify ballots arrived and were counted.

Early voting ends November 2, or the day before election day.