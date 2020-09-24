Kuhl goes 7 sharp innings as Pirates blank slumping Cubs 7-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chad Kuhl pitched seven sharp innings and Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds hit home runs in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 7-0 victory over the slumping Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Kuhl finished his comeback season on a strong note, allowing two hits, struck out five hits and three walks. He sat out last season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. The Cubs, who clinched a postseason berth Tuesday, are stumbling toward the playoffs with five losses in six games. They have scored two or fewer runs in each of the five defeats.