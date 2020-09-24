Kuhl expected to start for the Pirates against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (32-24, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-39, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.14 ERA) Pittsburgh: Chad Kuhl (1-3, 5.03 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will take on the Pirates Thursday.

The Pirates are 15-24 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .278, last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the lineup with a mark of .319.

The Cubs are 22-17 against the rest of their division. The Chicago pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.83, Jon Lester paces the staff with a mark of 4.40.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 42 hits and has 19 RBIs.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 49 hits and has 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Kevin Newman: (knee), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Rowan Wick: (oblique), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Ildemaro Vargas: (hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.