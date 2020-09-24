Holly Hunter suits up as US prosecutor in ‘The Comey Rule’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Holly Hunter has been entrusted with playing an array of real-world women, from tennis great Billie Jean King to a cheerleading mom gone astray. In “The Comey Rule,” Hunter plays deputy U.S. attorney general Sally Yates, whose decadeslong career imploded along with that of FBI director James Comey and others serving in the Trump administration. Comey is played by Jeff Daniels, with Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump. The project’s main draw for Hunter was playing Yates, who she says brought “ethical energy and intellect” to her Justice Department work. “The Comey Rule” airs 9 p.m. Eastern on Sunday and Monday on Showtime.