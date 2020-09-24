For softball players, season of ‘shield life’ nears an end

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Former Olympic gold medalist Cat Osterman and the other elite players gathered near Chicago for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited softball season can’t go to Starbucks or the supermarket. It’s just part of getting a new league off the ground in a COVID-19 world. They’ve been at this for about two months, with the six-week season set to conclude on Monday, and it’s been quite an experience. The 57 players have formed deeper bonds than they might have under normal circumstances.