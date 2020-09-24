Ex-Backpage execs want judge in their criminal case recused

PHOENIX (AP) — Former executives of Backpage.com are seeking the recusal of the federal judge presiding over a case in which they’re accused of knowingly publishing ads for sexual services. Attorneys for Backpage founders Michael Lacey and James Larkin argue that statements made by the judge’s husband, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, about the now-shuttered site create a situation in which the court’s impartiality could be questioned. They’re seeking the recusal of Judge Susan Brnovich. The state attorney general’s office declined to comment. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, also declined to comment. Lacey, Larkin and four others pleaded not guilty to the charges.