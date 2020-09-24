Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was booed as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump and first lady Melania Trump — both wearing masks — went to the court Thursday and stood silently at the top of the steps of the court and looked down at Ginsburg’s flag-draped coffin. Ginsburg’s death has sparked a controversy over the balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election. Trump is expected to name a replacement on Saturday. Moments after Trump arrived at the court, booing could be heard from spectators who then chanted “Vote him out.”