Bach offers pep session for Tokyo Games and talks up vaccine

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach has delivered a pep talk to Japanese government officials and local organizers that included suggestions that “hundreds of millions” of doses COVID-19 vaccines would be available before the postponed Olympics open in July. Bach was speaking from Switzerland in an on-line gathering of officials in Japan on the first of two days of meetings focused on how to pull off the delayed Tokyo Games. Bach says experts he contacted say the vaccines will be available early next year. He did not tackle the ethical question of having young athletes be a priority for the vaccine ahead of health care workers and vulnerable populations.