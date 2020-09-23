Venezuela’s Maduro blasts US in speech to world leaders

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro blasted United States sanctions in his address to the U.N. General Assembly, and did not mention a report accusing his government of crimes against humanity. In a lengthy, prerecorded speech, the socialist leader denounced what he called America’s “criminal, inhuman aggression” to oust him from power. He said Venezuela would resist. The speech marks Maduro’s return to the world stage after his absence last year amid political chaos at home. The U.S. does not recognize him as Venezuela’s president and has indicted him on drug charges. Maduro likely would have skipped this year’s proceedings too, had the pandemic not forced the U.N. summit to go virtual.