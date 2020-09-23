UN labor agency: Growing rich-poor gap amid COVID pandemic

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. labor agency says the coronavirus pandemic has led to massive drop in income for workers around the world, warning of rising inequality between rich countries that have injected government cash into their economies and poorer countries that can’t. The International Labor Organization estimates that global labor income plunged by $3.5 trillion in the first nine months of 2020, a nearly 11-percent drop from a year earlier. Lower-income countries and the Americas region were among the hardest hit.