Trudeau says Canada is in a second COVID-19 wave

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is in a second wave of COVID-19 and warned the country is on the brink of a fall season that could be much worse than the spring. Trudeau’s government says it will do “whatever it takes” to support the Canadians during the pandemic. The commitment came in a speech Wednesday that outlines the government’s priorities for a new session of Parliament. The government says the economic impact of COVID-19 on Canadians has already been worse than the 2008 financial crisis. If the three main opposition parties vote against the speech an election would be triggered.