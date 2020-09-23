Pritzker: Region 1 COVID-19 positivity rate rising at ‘alarming rate’New
CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Lee counties, is not going in the right direction in regards to COVID-19.
Speaking from Chicago on Wednesday, the governor said the region is rising at "an alarming rate."
Region 1 is part of the state's Restore Illinois plan, which also includes Jo Daviess, Whiteside, Carroll and DeKalb counties.
Gov. Pritzker says the region's 7-day rolling positivity rate is currently at 7.5%.
If the region's positivity rate reaches 8%, additional mitigation efforts may be put in place to reduce the spread of the virus. Here's a look at what restrictions could be put in place:
- Meetings, social events, and other gatherings could be limited to the lesser of 25 individuals or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- All bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos will be forced to close early
- All reception halls closed
- Party buses would not be allowed to operate
- Reservations would be required for each party at restaurants and bars, and no congregating indoors or outdoors
- Indoor tables reduced to six people or less
- No dancing indoors
- Removal of bar stools at bars to help prevent congregating
The governor pleaded with the residents in Region 1, saying: "Please wear your masks, encourage others to wear a mask. Wash your hands and keep your distance."
Winnebago County's positivity rate was reported to be at 8% on Tuesday.
Statewide, officials announced 1,848 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total confirmed cases to 279,114.
The state announced 22 more deaths, bringing the total number up to 8,508.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,391 specimens for a total of 5,231,607. Governor Pritzker says Illinois is one of few states across the country to reach the 5 million test threshold.
"Those accomplishments contribute mightily to our ability to monitor and squash the threat of the virus in our communities," said Gov. Pritzker.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 16 – September 22 is 3.5%.