Pritzker: Region 1 COVID-19 positivity rate rising at ‘alarming rate’

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Lee counties, is not going in the right direction in regards to COVID-19.

Speaking from Chicago on Wednesday, the governor said the region is rising at "an alarming rate."

Region 1 is part of the state's Restore Illinois plan, which also includes Jo Daviess, Whiteside, Carroll and DeKalb counties.

Gov. Pritzker says the region's 7-day rolling positivity rate is currently at 7.5%.

If the region's positivity rate reaches 8%, additional mitigation efforts may be put in place to reduce the spread of the virus. Here's a look at what restrictions could be put in place:

  • Meetings, social events, and other gatherings could be limited to the lesser of 25 individuals or 25 percent of overall room capacity 
  • All bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos will be forced to close early
  • All reception halls closed 
  • Party buses would not be allowed to operate 
  • Reservations would be required for each party at restaurants and bars, and no congregating indoors or outdoors 
  • Indoor tables reduced to six people or less 
  • No dancing indoors  
  • Removal of bar stools at bars to help prevent congregating 

The governor pleaded with the residents in Region 1, saying: "Please wear your masks, encourage others to wear a mask. Wash your hands and keep your distance."

Winnebago County's positivity rate was reported to be at 8% on Tuesday.

Statewide, officials announced 1,848 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total confirmed cases to 279,114.

The state announced 22 more deaths, bringing the total number up to 8,508.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,391 specimens for a total of 5,231,607. Governor Pritzker says Illinois is one of few states across the country to reach the 5 million test threshold.

"Those accomplishments contribute mightily to our ability to monitor and squash the threat of the virus in our communities," said Gov. Pritzker.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 16 – September 22 is 3.5%. 

