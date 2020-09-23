Pritzker: Region 1 COVID-19 positivity rate rising at ‘alarming rate’

WATCH LIVE: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker provides an update on COVID-19 in the state. Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Lee counties, is not going in the right direction in regards to COVID-19.



Speaking from Chicago on Wednesday, the governor said the region is rising at "an alarming rate."



Region 1 is part of the state's Restore Illinois plan, which also includes Jo Daviess, Whiteside, Carroll and DeKalb counties.



Gov. Pritzker says the region's 7-day rolling positivity rate is currently at 7.5%.



If the region's positivity rate reaches 8%, additional mitigation efforts may be put in place to reduce the spread of the virus. Here's a look at what restrictions could be put in place:

Meetings, social events, and other gatherings could be limited to the lesser of 25 individuals or 25 percent of overall room capacity

All bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos will be forced to close early

All reception halls closed

Party buses would not be allowed to operate

Reservations would be required for each party at restaurants and bars, and no congregating indoors or outdoors

Indoor tables reduced to six people or less

No dancing indoors

Removal of bar stools at bars to help prevent congregating

The governor pleaded with the residents in Region 1, saying: "Please wear your masks, encourage others to wear a mask. Wash your hands and keep your distance."

Winnebago County's positivity rate was reported to be at 8% on Tuesday.



Statewide, officials announced 1,848 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total confirmed cases to 279,114.



The state announced 22 more deaths, bringing the total number up to 8,508.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,391 specimens for a total of 5,231,607. Governor Pritzker says Illinois is one of few states across the country to reach the 5 million test threshold.

"Those accomplishments contribute mightily to our ability to monitor and squash the threat of the virus in our communities," said Gov. Pritzker.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 16 – September 22 is 3.5%.