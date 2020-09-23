Pirates cool off Hendricks, slip past playoff-bound Cubs 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier and Ke’Bryan Hayes led off the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back homers off Kyle Hendricks, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates all the offense they’d need to slip by the playoff-bound Chicago Cubs 2-1. Frazier turned on the fourth pitch he saw from Hendricks and sent it to the railing atop the seats in right field. Hayes continued his impressive rookie season when he followed with his fourth of the season, a lined shot to right-center field. Anthony Rizzo hit his 11th of the season for the Cubs, who have dropped four of five.