Pakistan says Indian fire killed 2 soldiers in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military said two of its soldiers have been killed by Indian fire in an “unprovoked cease-fire violation” in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. It says Pakistani troops responded by targeting the Indian posts where the fire originated, causing “substantial damage” on the Indian side. India accused Pakistan of initiating the hostilities. India and Pakistan routinely accused each other of unprovoked attacks along the tense Kashmir frontier in violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. The region is split between the two countries, which each claim it in its entirety. India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir.