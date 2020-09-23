MIT professor wins top AI award for cancer, drug research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor using computer science to detect cancer and discover new drugs has won a new $1 million award for artificial intelligence. The world’s biggest AI society awarded its top prize Wednesday to Regina Barzilay, a professor at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. MIT says Barzilay is a breast cancer survivor whose 2014 diagnosis led her to shift her machine-learning work to creating systems for drug development and early cancer diagnosis. The new award is meant to elevate AI advancements to the level of a Nobel Prize or computer science’s Turing Award, while also highlighting AI’s potential societal benefits.