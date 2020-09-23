Miranda July dreams up a con family in ‘Kajillionaire’

“Kajilionaire” tells the story of a family of grifters living in Los Angeles. No con led to the film getting made — genuine admiration for Miranda July helped the author-director get early financing to make the film and also recruit actor Gina Rodriguez for a pivotal role. Evan Rachel Wood stars as the socially detached daughter of grifters whose life changes after Rodriguez’s extroverted character joins their odd clan. The film, out Friday, is July’s first feature in nearly a decade and had an acclaimed premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival.