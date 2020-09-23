Lawsuit settlement means payout for Illinois Facebook users

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Facebook users in Illinois can file claims for payouts, potentially ranging from $200 to $400.

This comes after a $650 million settlement in a lawsuit filed against the social media giant. It alleges Facebook collected and stored biometric data of users in Illinois without proper notice or consent. That data includes things like fingerprints and facial patterns from pictures.

The Better Business Bureau says this is something everyone needs to be aware of.

"We need to make sure that we are checking our social media apps that we use and their privacy policies," BBB Rockford Regional Office Director Dennis Horton says. "If you're on Facebook, you can turn off the facial recognition app, then you should do that."

You have until Nov. 23 to file a claim.