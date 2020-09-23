Judge: Eric Trump must testify in NY probe before election

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump must testify in a New York investigation into the family’s businesses before the November election.

State Judge Arthur Engoron said Trump must comply with a subpoena for his testimony no later than Oct. 7.

Eric Trump’s lawyers had claimed his “extreme travel schedule” on the campaign trail warranted a delay.

The judge said the investigation and the court are not “bound by the timelines of the national election.”

Democratic State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of its assets in order to get loans or tax benefits.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press