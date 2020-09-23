Group sues Austrian gov’t over ski resort virus outbreak

VIENNA (AP) — A consumer protection group said Wednesday it has filed four civil lawsuits against the Austrian government for failing to contain a coronavirus outbreak at an Alpine ski resort during the early phase of the pandemic. The outbreak in Ischgl is considered one of the earliest ‘superspreader’ events on the continent, resulting in thousands of infections across the world. The four cases will test the ground for a further 1,000 people who have asked to be represented by the consumer group after falling ill with COVID-19 following a trip to Ischgl in February and March. The plaintiffs are seeking damages of up to $118,000 each from Austrian federal authorities.