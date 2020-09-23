Germany sets up fund for victims of 1980 Oktoberfest bombing

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is setting up a 1.2 million-euro ($1.4 million) fund to help survivors of a deadly far-right attack on Munich’s Oktoberfest in 1980. The justice minister described it Wednesday as a belated but important signal of solidarity. Thirteen people were killed, including three children, and more than 200 wounded when a bomb exploded at the Oktoberfest on the evening of Sept. 26, 1980. The dead included the attacker, student Gundolf Koehler, a supporter of a banned far-right group. The justice ministry said the fund will be open to those “immediately affected” by the attack.