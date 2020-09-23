For NBA players, Taylor grand jury decision ‘not enough’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A grand jury decision in Kentucky to bring no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor’s killing and only brought three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes, was not unexpected by many NBA players and coaches. They had a sense it wasn’t going to go how they hoped. And now they say their calls for justice for Taylor will continue.