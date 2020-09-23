Flinn Middle School reports positive COVID-19 case

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another public school in Rockford has reported at least one positive COVID-19 case.



Flinn Middle School is the 18th RPS 205 school return a positive COVID-19 case.



Here's a look at all the other schools who have reported at least one case:

Students started class again Sept. 8, with the first day of in-person learning on Sept. 10.

RPS 205 said it has contacted students, staff or families who might have recently been exposed to the virus.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 14 days and will not be able to return to school until guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Health Administrator at the Winnebago County Health Department, was critical of educators for the spread of the virus at schools on Monday.



On Tuesday, both the Rockford Education Association and the Harlem Federation of Teachers criticized the Winnebago County Health Department's response to the coronavirus in schools.