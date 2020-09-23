The Latest: Protest marches in US cities over Kentucky case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — People protesting a grand jury’s decision not to criminally indict any police officers directly for the fatal shooting of a Black woman in Kentucky have rallied in cities around the U.S., including New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Philadelphia. The marches and gatherings appeared largely peaceful Wednesday evening. Those protests came on a night when hundreds gathered in Louisville, Kentucky, to protest a grand jury’s decision to not indict officers on criminal charges directly related to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in a police raid gone bad. Demonstrators packed a New York City plaza. Others chanted “Black Lives Matter” in cities including the nation’s capital.