City of Oregon announces trick or treat hours

OREGON (WREX) — Another Stateline city has announced its plans for trick-or-treating this upcoming Halloween.



The City of Oregon announced they will have trick-or-treating from 4-6 p.m.



The city asked residents who partake follow several guidelines given the status of the pandemic:

Turning on porch lights if you're participating. The city asks residents not go to homes with porch lights that are off.

Do not participate if you're feeling ill or sick

No homemade treats

Carry hand sanitizer and use it often

Keep family groups small and limit contact with other groups

Wear face coverings and not just a Halloween related mask

Hand out candy in open spaces and not confined spaces

The city says these guidelines could change in the future based off of state and CDC guidelines.