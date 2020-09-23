 Skip to Content

City of Oregon announces trick or treat hours

Halloween and Trick or Treat

OREGON (WREX) — Another Stateline city has announced its plans for trick-or-treating this upcoming Halloween.

The City of Oregon announced they will have trick-or-treating from 4-6 p.m.

The city asked residents who partake follow several guidelines given the status of the pandemic:

  • Turning on porch lights if you're participating. The city asks residents not go to homes with porch lights that are off.
  • Do not participate if you're feeling ill or sick
  • No homemade treats
  • Carry hand sanitizer and use it often
  • Keep family groups small and limit contact with other groups
  • Wear face coverings and not just a Halloween related mask
  • Hand out candy in open spaces and not confined spaces

The city says these guidelines could change in the future based off of state and CDC guidelines.

