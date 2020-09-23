City of Oregon announces trick or treat hours

City of Oregon announces trick or treat hoursNew
OREGON (WREX) — Another Stateline city has announced its plans for trick-or-treating this upcoming Halloween.
The City of Oregon announced they will have trick-or-treating from 4-6 p.m.
The city asked residents who partake follow several guidelines given the status of the pandemic:
- Turning on porch lights if you're participating. The city asks residents not go to homes with porch lights that are off.
- Do not participate if you're feeling ill or sick
- No homemade treats
- Carry hand sanitizer and use it often
- Keep family groups small and limit contact with other groups
- Wear face coverings and not just a Halloween related mask
- Hand out candy in open spaces and not confined spaces
The city says these guidelines could change in the future based off of state and CDC guidelines.