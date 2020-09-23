 Skip to Content

California State University picks Mexican-American as leader

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California State University has named Dr. Joseph Castro as its next chancellor. He will replace outgoing Chancellor Timothy White to become the first Mexican-American and native Californian to lead the nation’s largest four-year public university system. California State University’s Board of Trustees announced Castro’s appointment on Wednesday. Castro is currently president of Fresno State University, a post he has held since 2013. Castro starts the job in January with a salary of $625,000. He previously held various positions in the University of California system, including vice chancellor of student academic affairs and professor of family and community medicine at UC San Francisco.

